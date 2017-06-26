BRIEF-Nevsun Resources appoints Ian Pearce to board chair
* Nevsun Resources Ltd- Appointment of Ian W. Pearce to role of board chair effective June 30, 201
June 26 ICC International Cannabis Corp
* Says CEO Guillermo Delmonte resigned
* ICC International Cannabis Corporation announces new CEO to support global growth strategy
* ICC International Cannabis Corp - Announced promotion of Alejandro Antalich to Chief Executive Office Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 26 Insurer Hartford Financial Services Group Inc said on Monday it would transfer $1.6 billion, or 29 percent, of its pension liabilities to Prudential Financial Inc.