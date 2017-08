June 2 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc:

* ICE announces record quarter for bond trading platform; adds streaming evaluated bond prices

* ICE-Q1 volumes for North American corporate bonds on ice credit trade electronic trading platform increased to $5.7 billion of traded notional

* ICE - Q1 volumes for North American corporate bonds on ice credit trade electronic trading platform, up 52% compared to q4 2016 notional traded