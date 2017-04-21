FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ICE reverts Daily Trading Limit for Cotton No. 2 futures
April 21, 2017 / 7:48 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-ICE reverts Daily Trading Limit for Cotton No. 2 futures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc:

* Effective with start of trading for Monday, April 24, 2017, the Daily Trading Limit for all Cotton No. 2 futures contract delivery months (other than May 2017 contract, which will be in its notice period and therefore not subject to a price limit) will revert to 3 cents per pound (300 points) above and below the prior day Settlement Price Related: ICE expands Daily Trading Limit for Cotton No. 2 futures (Reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru)

