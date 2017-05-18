BRIEF-ICF announces amendment and extension of credit facility

May 18 (Reuters) - ICF International Inc

* ICF announces amendment and extension of credit facility

* Signed an amendment and extension to its credit facility to allow for borrowings of up to $900 million

* Says term of new agreement will expire on May 17, 2022

* Five-year senior secured credit agreement permits revolver borrowings up to $600 million

* Credit agreement has an accordion feature that would allow facility to expand by an additional $300 million