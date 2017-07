July 25 (Reuters) - Icg Enterprise Trust Plc:

* Announces Sale of Its Investment in Standard Brands

* SALE TO SHS GROUP IS SUBJECT TO IRISH COMPETITION AUTHORITY APPROVAL

* SAYS WILL RECEIVE CASH PROCEEDS OF ABOUT £15.8 MILLION DURING QUARTER TO 31 OCTOBER 2017