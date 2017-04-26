FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Ichigo Office REIT Investment to purchase 3 office properties and sells 4 properties
#Financials
April 26, 2017 / 6:10 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Ichigo Office REIT Investment to purchase 3 office properties and sells 4 properties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Ichigo Office REIT Investment Corp :

* Says it will purchase the trusted beneficial rights of three office properties for 3,100 million yen, 2,300 million yen and 1,680 million yen, respectively

* Effective date May 10

* Says it has sold the trusted beneficial rights of four other properties for 990 million yen, 616 million yen, 1,034 million yen and 1,850 million yen, respectively

* Effective date April 26

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/uQpYL6

Further company coverage:

