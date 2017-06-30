BRIEF-Australian Govt Takeovers Panel updates on affairs of Molopo Energy
* Made declaration of unacceptable circumstances in relation to applications by Keybridge Capital & Molopo Energy
June 30Ichigo Inc
* Says it will invest 3.21 billion yen in a silent partnership (SPC), to make the SPC as a wholly owned unit of the company on June 30
* Says the SPC will use the money to buy 100 percent stake in real estate firm CENTRO Co Ltd, on July 3
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/qMYZuU
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Made declaration of unacceptable circumstances in relation to applications by Keybridge Capital & Molopo Energy
SHANGHAI, June 30 China stocks gains for a second straight week, as MSCI's decision to include mainland shares in a key index fuelled a buying spree for blue-chips, even as concerns lingered over a slowdown in the world's second largest economy.