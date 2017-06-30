June 30Ichigo Inc

* Says it will invest 3.21 billion yen in a silent partnership (SPC), to make the SPC as a wholly owned unit of the company on June 30

* Says the SPC will use the money to buy 100 percent stake in real estate firm CENTRO Co Ltd, on July 3

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/qMYZuU

