BRIEF-Avista lowers exercise price of 5th series bonds with warrants to 2,303 won/share
* Says it lowered exercise price of 5th series bonds with warrants to 2,303 won/share from 2,323 won/share, effective June 29
June 30Ichikura Co Ltd
* Says president of the company, Yoshihiko kawabata, cut voting power in the company to 49 percent from 53.9 percent, effective Nov. 16, 2016
* Says its unit received LED flip chip project subsidy of 125 million yuan from government