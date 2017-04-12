April 12 ICICI Bank Ltd
ICICI Bank spokesperson said: "Some erroneous media reports
have appeared that ICICI Bank has acquired 1.09% stake in
Karnataka Bank. We would like to clarify that almost all of
these shares are held by the Bank on behalf of its equity broker
clients as a security for our exchange clearing and settlement
business."
