July 4 ICL Israel Chemicals Ltd:
* ICL Israel Chemicals - continuing efforts to remedy
immediate environmental effect, damages from phosphogypsum water
spill from Rotem facility on June 30
* ICL Israel - on July 3, co, ICL Rotem were informed that
ministry of environmental protection weighing possible legal
action for Rotem facility spill
* ICL Israel Chemicals - following spill, Rotem plant
continues to operate at over 50% capacity, and also maintains
adequate Inventory
* ICL Israel-moep approved ICL Rotem to activate pond no. 4
at facility temporarily; approval valid until July 10, can be
extended to 6 months on conditions
