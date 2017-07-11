BRIEF-Viadeo shares to be delisted from Euronext as of July 18 - Euronext
* ORDINARY SHARES ISSUED BY VIADEO WILL BE DELISTED FROM EURONEXT PARIS AS OF JULY 18 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
July 11 Ico Group Ltd:
* Memorandum of understanding in relation to a possible acquisition
* Value Digital entered into a memorandum of understanding with Cheung, Yiu Cho, Lau, Yiu Ting and Wong, Sze Chung Armstrong
* Co intends to acquire entire issued share capital of absolute Robust Limited from vendors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Temasek earned 13.4 percent return vs -9 percent prior year