BRIEF-Beijing Lanxum Technology to issue up to 400 mln yuan bonds
* Says to issue up to 400 million yuan ($58.83 million) 3-year bonds
July 4 ICO Group Ltd
* Informed by Friends True Limited, one of controlling shareholders of co that it has disposed of 100 million shares of co
* Upon completion of disposal, Friends True holds 23.1 pct of issued share capital of co and shall remain as one of controlling shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says to issue up to 400 million yuan ($58.83 million) 3-year bonds
* Says V L Fanesh has been appointed as chief financial officer Source text - (http://bit.ly/2ulAkCy) Further company coverage: