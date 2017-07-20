FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 hours
BRIEF-Iconix Brand Group acquires ownership of Iconix Canada
#Trump
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Trump says he should not have picked Sessions as attorney general: NY Times
Politics
Trump says he should not have picked Sessions as attorney general: NY Times
Addiction and intrigue: Inside the Saudi palace coup
Saudi Arabia
Addiction and intrigue: Inside the Saudi palace coup
Goldman's rotten trading quarter is a familiar smell on Wall Street
Business
Goldman's rotten trading quarter is a familiar smell on Wall Street
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 20, 2017 / 12:17 PM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-Iconix Brand Group acquires ownership of Iconix Canada

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Iconix Brand Group Inc:

* Iconix Brand Group acquires 100% ownership of Iconix Canada

* Iconix Brand Group Inc - that it has bought back remaining 50% interest in Iconix Canada from its joint venture partner for $19 million

* Iconix Brand Group Inc - ‍separately, Iconix will retain its 51% interest in Buffalo brand.​

* Iconix Brand Group Inc - ‍under terms of agreement, Iconix paid $12 million upon closing​

* Iconix Brand Group Inc - ‍under terms of agreement, Iconix paid $12 million upon closing, with remaining $7 million to be paid over next two years​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.