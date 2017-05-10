FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Iconix Brand Group announces sale of peanuts and strawberry shortcake brands
#Market News
May 10, 2017 / 11:13 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Iconix Brand Group announces sale of peanuts and strawberry shortcake brands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Iconix Brand Group Inc:

* Iconix brand group announces sale of peanuts and strawberry shortcake brands

* Iconix Brand Group Inc- deal for for $345 million in cash,

* Iconix Brand Group - intends to use net proceeds from transaction plus additional cash on balance sheet to pay down approximately $362 million of debt

* Expects elimination of earnings from entertainment segment to be offset by interest savings from reduction of debt

* To use net proceeds from transaction plus additional cash on balance sheet to pay down approximately $362 million of debt

* Iconix Brand-definitive agreement to sell its interest in peanuts and strawberry shortcake brands to dhx media; deal expected to close by end of Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

