June 2 (Reuters) - ICT GROUP NV:

* ICT GROUP ACQUIRES HIGH TECH SOLUTIONS AND PASSES MILESTONE OF 1,000 PROFESSIONALS

* HAS SIGNED A SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100% OF SHARES OF HIGH TECH SOLUTIONS B.V. (HTS), A DUTCH BASED HIGH TECHNOLOGY AUTOMATION SERVICES PROVIDER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)