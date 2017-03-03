BRIEF-ICT Group FY EBITDA at 10.3 million euros, organically up 5 pct

March 3 (Reuters) - ICT Group Nv:

* ICT group press release: ICT reports revenue increase of 25%, with a 44 pct higher EBITDA

* FY revenue up 25 pct to 89.7 million euros ($94.36 million), 8 pct organic growth

* FY EBITDA increased 44 pct to 10.3 million euros, organically EBITDA was up 5 pct

* Proposed dividend of 0.33 euros per share for year 2016

* FY net result 5.0 million euros versus 3.6 million euros year ago

* ICT expects a further growth in revenue and EBITDA for 2017 compared to 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2lkO13O Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9506 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)