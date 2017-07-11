BRIEF-Kaisa Group announces acquisition of 17.7% of Nam Tai Property
* Aggregate consideration for target shares is US$110.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 11 Id Systems Inc
* I.D. Systems announces proposed underwritten public offering
* Id Systems Inc - intends to use net proceeds from offering to fund its acquisition of assets of keytroller, llc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Aggregate consideration for target shares is US$110.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FDA grants full approval for blincyto® (blinatumomab) to treat relapsed or refractory b-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia in adults and children