July 11 Id Systems Inc
* ID Systems Inc - entered into a definitive agreement to
acquire substantially all of assets of keytroller, llc
* ID Systems Inc - purchase price is $9.0 million at close
* ID Systems Inc - beginning in q3 of 2017, keytroller's
results will be included as part of i.d. Systems' industrial
truck management product line
* For q2 ended june 30, 2017, i.d. Systems expects to report
revenue between $10.0 million and $10.5 million
* Id systems - purchase price consists of $7.0 million in
cash and $2.0 million in co's common stock, plus up to $3.0
million in earn-out consideration over 2 yrs
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: