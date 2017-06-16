Long-dated JGBs follow Treasuries higher, yield curve flattens
TOKYO, June 21 Longer-dated Japanese government bond prices gained on Wednesday, tracking overnight gains in U.S. Treasuries, causing the yield curve to flatten.
June 16 ID Watchdog Inc
* ID Watchdog signs definitive agreement to be acquired by equifax inc.
* ID Watchdog Inc - subsidiary of Equifax Inc will acquire all of issued and outstanding ordinary shares of company
* ID Watchdog Inc - deal for USD $63.3 million in cash
* ID Watchdog Inc - deal for approximately USD$0.40 per ordinary share
* ID Watchdog Inc- transaction is structured as a statutory merger and is expected to be completed in Q3 of 2017
* ID Watchdog Inc - merger agreement contains a non-solicitation covenant on part of id watchdog, subject to customary "fiduciary out" provisions
* ID Watchdog Inc - Equifax will be entitled to a termination payment of $2.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Western Digital says Toshiba continues to ignore both SanDisk's consent rights and the dual-track legal process currently underway