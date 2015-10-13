FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PIC updates position on proposed SABMiller takeover
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 13, 2015 / 3:11 PM / 2 years ago

PIC updates position on proposed SABMiller takeover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Public Investment Corporation :

* Updated position on proposed SABMiller takeover

* Notes the board’s decision to recommend the proposal to sabmiller shareholders and believes that the decision was arrived at with shareholders’ interests in mind

* Will be engaging with both AB Inbev and SABMiller regarding the finer details of the listing

* Engaging with both AB Inbev and SABMiller to ensure that the rights of minority shareholders are taken into consideration during and post this transaction

* Also preference that the receipt of cash and swapping for shares of the new entity on the JSE is synchronised.

* Preference is that all shareholders be treated equally and be given ab inbev shares which rank pari passu with shares currently listed in brussels (Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.