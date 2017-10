LONDON, Jan 22 (Reuters) * Nr investments ltd - statement by nr investments * Nr investments (“nri”) responds to apparently co-ordinated announcements made

today by Bumi PLC and by long haul holdings * Nr investments expresses disappointment at the company’s failure to publish

the macfarlanes report * Nr investments -”proposed replacing Bumi plc’s hopelessly compromised

leadership with a new, professional board and management”