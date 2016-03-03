FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-BRIEF-Moody's downgrades BHP Billiton to A3; outlook negative
March 3, 2016 / 11:13 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Moody's downgrades BHP Billiton to A3; outlook negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to include more subscribers)

March 3 () - March 3 (Reuters) - * Moody's downgrades BHP Billiton to a3; outlook negative * Moody's on BHP billiton's negative outlook : reflects pricing pressure and weaker fundamentals for the commodities which BHP Billiton produces * Moody's on BHP Billiton downgrade-reflects the deterioration in earnings and cash flow, which has led to significantly weaker credit metrics. * Moody's on BHP Billiton - expects BHP billiton's credit metrics to remain substantially weaker, over the next 12-24 months * Source text (bit.ly/1TUtQSU)

