FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-IDACORP Q3 earnings per share $1.80
Sections
Featured
App developer access to iPhone X data spooks experts
Cyber Risk
App developer access to iPhone X data spooks experts
Powell for Federal Reserve chair could support bull market
Economy
Powell for Federal Reserve chair could support bull market
Trump forces high-wire act for Republican in Virginia governor's race
Politics
Trump forces high-wire act for Republican in Virginia governor's race
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 2, 2017 / 10:42 AM / in 11 minutes

BRIEF-IDACORP Q3 earnings per share $1.80

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - IDACORP Inc

* IDACORP, Inc. announces third quarter results, increases full year 2017 earnings guidance

* Q3 earnings per share $1.80

* Raises FY 2017 earnings per share view to $4.05 to $4.15

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* IDACORP Inc - sees 2017 EPS $4.05 to $4.15​

* IDACORP Inc - ‍net effects of valmy plant settlement stipulations in Q3 of 2017 contributed to increase in net income​

* IDACORP - ‍ongoing annual benefit to net income from valmy plant settlement stipulations expected to decline slightly each year through 2028 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.