BRIEF-IDACORP Q3 earnings per share $1.80

Nov 2 (Reuters) - IDACORP Inc

* IDACORP, Inc. announces third quarter results, increases full year 2017 earnings guidance

* Q3 earnings per share $1.80

* Raises FY 2017 earnings per share view to $4.05 to $4.15

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* IDACORP Inc - sees 2017 EPS $4.05 to $4.15​

* IDACORP Inc - ‍net effects of valmy plant settlement stipulations in Q3 of 2017 contributed to increase in net income​

* IDACORP - ‍ongoing annual benefit to net income from valmy plant settlement stipulations expected to decline slightly each year through 2028