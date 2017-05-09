FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-IDBI Bank says India cenbank initiated 'prompt corrective action' for lender - stock exchange
May 9, 2017 / 2:17 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-IDBI Bank says India cenbank initiated 'prompt corrective action' for lender - stock exchange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - IDBI Bank Ltd

* IDBI Bank says India cenbank has initiated 'prompt corrective action' for lender on high bad loans, negative return on assets - stock exchange

* IDBI Bank says India cenbank's 'prompt corrective action' won't have 'material impact' on lender - stock exchange

* IDBI Bank says India cenbank's 'prompt corrective action' will contribute to improving the internal controls of lender and improvement in its activites - stock exchange Further company coverage: (Mumbai Newsroom: +91 22 6180 7028)

