FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Idea Cellular board approves merger with Vodafone India
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 20, 2017 / 7:34 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Idea Cellular board approves merger with Vodafone India

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - Idea Cellular Ltd:

* Says board approved scheme of amalgamation of Vodafone India and its unit Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd with co

* Entire business of VIL and VMSL, excluding VIL's investment in Indus Towers, international network assets and IT platforms, to vest in co

* On amalgamation of VMSL becoming effective, co shall issue shares of co to VIL equal to 47 percent of post issue paid-up capital of co

* Vodafone to own 45.1 percent of combined co after transferring about 4.9 percent to promoters of Idea and/or affiliates for INR 38.74 billion in cash

* Promoters of Idea, Vodafone have right to nominate 3 directors each

* Promoters of Idea have sole right to appoint chairman

* Appointment of CEO, COO will require approval of both promoters of Idea and Vodafone

* Vodafone has right to appoint CFO of company

* Promoters of Idea have right to buy up to 9.5 percent additional stake from Vodafone under agreed mechanism with view of equalising shareholdings over time

* Agreement contemplates completion of proposed amalgamation with a period of 24 months

* Until equalisation is achieved, voting rights of additional shares held by Vodafone will be restricted and votes will be exercised jointly

* Idea to contribute all of its assets including standalone towers with 15.4k tenancies and 11.15 percent stake in Indus Towers

* Vodafone to contribute Vodafone India including standalone towers with 15.8k tenancies but excluding 42 percent stake in Indus Towers

* Vodafone will contribute 25 billion rupees more net debt than Idea at completion

* Post-closing, combined company will be reported as a JV by Vodafone and accounted for under equity method

* As combined entity will be jointly controlled by Vodafone & Aditya Birla Group, Vodafone will deconsolidate Vodafone India immediately

* Transaction expected to be accretive to Vodafone's cash flow from the first full year post completion

* Parties also anticipate some regulatory dis-synergies

* Board of combined entity will be comprised of 12 directors including 3 directors appointed by each of Vodafone and Aditya Birla Group Source text: bit.ly/2nBEUwc Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.