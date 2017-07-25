FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
BRIEF-Idea Cellular says co, Vodafone India welcome CCI merger clearance
Israel
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Student borrowers face relentless collector: the U.S.
Student borrowers face relentless collector: the U.S.
Student borrowers face relentless collector: the U.S.
Student borrowers face relentless collector: the U.S.
Student borrowers face relentless collector: the U.S.
Student borrowers face relentless collector: the U.S.
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
July 25, 2017 / 1:10 PM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Idea Cellular says co, Vodafone India welcome CCI merger clearance

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Idea Cellular Ltd:

* Vodafone and Idea welcome CCI merger clearance

* Idea Cellular says "welcome decision of Competition Commission of India approving proposed merger of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular"

* Idea Cellular - expected that other statutory approvals will be forthcoming and we anticipate completing transaction during 2018 Source text: [This relates to the CCI’s approval on the Vodafone – Idea merger. In this regard, we are happy to issue a joint statement by Mr. Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Idea Cellular and Mr. Vittorio Colao, Chief Executive, Vodafone Group – *“We welcome the decision of the Competition Commission of India approving the proposed merger of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular, following its comprehensive review of the transaction. It is expected that other statutory approvals will be forthcoming and we anticipate completing the transaction during 2018.*] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.