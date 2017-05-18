BRIEF-Idea Cellular targets high data usage customers via offers on Flipkart

May 18 (Reuters) - Idea Cellular Ltd

* Says Idea targets high data usage customers through offers on Flipkart

* Idea customers who recharge with INR 356 will get 30 GB 4G data with no daily data limit, and unlimited local,national voice calling

* Says deals available exclusively on Flipkart on a range of 4g smartphone models priced in range of INR 4,000 to INR 25,000 Source text - (In line with its commitment to drive mobile internet penetration in India, Idea Cellular, one of the leading telecom operators in India, has partnered with the leading e-commerce portal Flipkart, to offer a range of exciting deals on a variety of best-selling 4G smartphones, exclusively for its customers. Idea prepaid customers upgrading to 4G smartphones can get special recharges of Rs. 356 and Rs. 191 offering huge data benefits, apart from getting unmatched prices on select range of smartphones, special exchange offers, and cash back on Flipkart. Idea customers who recharge with Rs. 356 will get 30 GB 4G Data with no daily data limit, and unlimited local and national voice calling. On Rs. 191 recharge, Idea customers will get 10GB of data with no daily limit on their new smartphones. These deals are available exclusively on Flipkart on a range of 4G smartphone models like Lenovo, Micromax, Motorola, and Panasonic, priced in the range of Rs. 4,000 to Rs. 25,000. The offers are also available for both existing as well as new Idea customers.) Further company coverage: