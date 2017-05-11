FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 11, 2017 / 8:11 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Ideal Power qtrly net loss per share basic, fully diluted $ 0.28

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Ideal Power Inc:

* Ideal Power reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Ideal Power Inc- q1 2017 product revenue totalled $0.3 million versus $0.5 million in q1 2016

* Ideal Power Inc - qtrly net loss per share basic and fully diluted $ 0.28

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.23, revenue view $528500.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ideal power inc- expect gross margins to normalize later this year, particularly as we anticipate revenue ramping in second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

