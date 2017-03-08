BRIEF-Identiv Q4 gaap loss per share $0.10

March 8 (Reuters) - Identiv Inc:

* Identiv reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results

* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.10

* Q4 revenue $14.6 million versus $13.1 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $64 million to $68 million

* Identiv Inc - sees 2017 adjusted ebitda between $4 million and $7 million

* Identiv Inc -" believe we have gained momentum for positive trends in physical access and smart card readers to continue into 2017"

* Fy2017 revenue view $64.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S