April 19, 2017 / 8:38 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Idex Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.03

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Idex Corp:

* Idex reports record orders and sales with double digit earnings growth; raises full year guidance to $4.00 -- $4.10

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.03

* Q1 earnings per share $0.99

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Raises FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view to $4.00 to $4.10

* Raises q2 earnings per share view to $1.04 to $1.06

* Idex Corp- during Q1 of 2017, company recorded $4.8 million of restructuring costs

* Qtrly sales of $553.6 million were up 10 percent compared with prior year period. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

