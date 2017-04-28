FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Idexx Laboratories reports Q1 EPS $0.77
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 28, 2017 / 11:16 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Idexx Laboratories reports Q1 EPS $0.77

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Idexx Laboratories Inc

* Sees FY earnings per share of $2.95 to $3.11

* Idexx Laboratories announces first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.77

* Q1 revenue rose 11 percent to $462 million

* Says increases 2017 eps outlook range by $0.10 to $2.95 - $3.11

* Says raising its 2017 revenue outlook by $15 million to $1,925 million - $1,950 million

* Idexx laboratories inc sees fy 2017 capital expenditures of about $90 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.61, revenue view $454.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.94, revenue view $1.92 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.