UPDATE 1-Lotte Chemical Titan cuts Malaysian IPO size on tepid investor response
* Lotte says no. of shares in IPO cut to 580 mln from 740.5 mln
July 3 IDFC Ltd:
* Seeks members' nod for appointment of Sunil Kakar as managing director & CEO of the company
* Seeks members' nod for offer and issue of non-convertible securities worth up to 100 billion rupees through private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lotte says no. of shares in IPO cut to 580 mln from 740.5 mln
* BUYS PROPERTY IN MALMÖ WITH PURCHASE PRICE BASED ON PROPERTY VALUE AT SEK 5.8 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)