6 months ago
#Market News
February 22, 2017 / 2:11 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-IDM Mining announces private placement with Osisko Gold Royalties for total proceeds of $15.25 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - IDM Mining Ltd

* IDM Mining announces private placement with Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd

* IDM Mining Ltd - a private placement with Osisko Gold Royalties for total proceeds of $15.25 million

* IDM Mining Ltd - agreed to purchase 29.4 million shares at a price of $0.17 per share and 41 million million flow-through shares at a price of $0.25 per share

* IDM Mining Ltd - proceeds from offering will be primarily used for advancement of development of red mountain gold project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

