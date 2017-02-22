BRIEF-IDM Mining announces private placement with Osisko Gold Royalties for total proceeds of $15.25 mln

Feb 22 (Reuters) - IDM Mining Ltd
* IDM Mining announces private placement with Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd
* IDM Mining Ltd - a private placement with Osisko Gold Royalties for total proceeds of $15.25 million
* IDM Mining Ltd - agreed to purchase 29.4 million shares at a price of $0.17 per share and 41 million million flow-through shares at a price of $0.25 per share
* IDM Mining Ltd - proceeds from offering will be primarily used for advancement of development of red mountain gold project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: