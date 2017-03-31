FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-IDMC starts interim analysis of Mesoblast's phase 3 heart failure trial
March 31, 2017 / 10:31 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-IDMC starts interim analysis of Mesoblast's phase 3 heart failure trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Mesoblast Ltd:

* Independent Data Monitoring Committee initiates process for interim analysis of Mesoblast’S phase 3 chronic heart failure trial

* Says interim analysis dataset has been locked and will be analyzed and reviewed by trial's independent statisticians

* Mesoblast Ltd - throughout review process, co to remain blinded to individual treatment allocation as well as grouped safety and efficacy data

* Mesoblast Ltd - IDMC will review and interpret results of interim analysis and provide recommendations shortly Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

