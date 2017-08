March 8 (Reuters) - IEG Holdings Corp

* IEG Holdings Corporation announces record 2016 full year revenue and Q1 2017 earnings and dividend guidance

* IEG Holdings- Reiterates expectation to pay inaugural dividend in May 2017, after release of Q1 2017 results, and to pay ongoing quarterly dividends

* IEG Holdings Corp sees incurring net loss, net operating cash flow negative position due to non-recurring, non-operational expenses in Q1 2017