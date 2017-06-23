June 23 IFA SYSTEMS AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: IFA SYSTEMS AG: IFA SYSTEMS AG HAS TO POSTPONE REPORTING FOR FISCAL YEAR 2016

* ‍REASONS FOR DELAY ARE CURRENT DISCUSSIONS WITH MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER REGARDING DESIGN OF CURRENT AND FUTURE CO-OPERATION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)