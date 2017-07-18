FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 hours ago
BRIEF-IG Group Holdings FY net trading revenue up 8 pct
Republicans divided after second healthcare bill collapses
New life in U.S. housing market not evident in big bank results
Small towns brace for rare solar eclipse and crowds
July 18, 2017 / 6:35 AM / 4 hours ago

BRIEF-IG Group Holdings FY net trading revenue up 8 pct

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Ig Group Holdings Plc

* Final dividend 22.88 pence per share

* Total dividend up 3 percent to 32.3 pence per share

* FY net trading revenue up 8 percent at GBP 491.1 million

* FY operating expenses up 14 percent, reflecting continued investment in effective marketing

* FY profit before tax up 3 percent to GBP 213.7 million; profit before tax margin 43.5 percent (FY16: 45.6 percent)

* FY new client numbers, defined as first trades, ahead of prior year by 38 percent; 15 percent in OTC leveraged business

* IG is compliant with results of consultations from BAFIN and AMF

* Year turned out to be one of least volatile in financial markets for decades- CEO

* Group is planning for the UK's exit from the EU, and good progress is being made in securing regulatory approval for a subsidiary based in the EU Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

