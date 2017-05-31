BRIEF-IG Group sees FY profit before tax modestly ahead of last year​

May 31 (Reuters) - IG Group Holdings Plc:
* Pre close trading update
* Despite a quiet Q4 in financial markets, IG's revenue in period was higher than in same quarter a year ago
* Full year profit before tax and earnings are expected to be modestly ahead of prior year
* Total operating expenses in second half of year are expected to be at around same level as reported for first half
* Company expects to report full year revenue around 7 pct higher than in prior year