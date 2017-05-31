FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-IG Group sees FY profit before tax modestly ahead of last year​
#Financials
May 31, 2017 / 6:17 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-IG Group sees FY profit before tax modestly ahead of last year​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - IG Group Holdings Plc:

* Pre close trading update

* Despite a quiet Q4 in financial markets, IG's revenue in period was higher than in same quarter a year ago

* Full year profit before tax and earnings are expected to be modestly ahead of prior year​

* Total operating expenses in second half of year are expected to be at around same level as reported for first half

* Company expects to report full year revenue around 7 pct higher than in prior year​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

