COLUMN-Wages: the dog that isn't barking, far less biting: McGeever
LONDON, June 29 As far as financial markets are concerned, especially equities, the first half of the year has witnessed the curious phenomenon of reflation without the inflation.
June 29 IG Group Holdings Plc
* IG Group Holdings Plc response to FCA and ESMA announcements
* Notes that ESMA has today released a general statement on product intervention concerning CFDS and other speculative products
* Supports FCA's decision to delay, in order to achieve harmonisation across Europe for regulation of CFDS and ensure that any measures are informed by clear and robust data analysis
* Agrees with FCA and ESMA that there are some people trading CFDS for whom product is not suitable
* Will continue to engage with FCA and ESMA to achieve right balance
* Already sets leverage at responsible levels that do not cause poor outcomes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 29 Britain said on Thursday it was 'minded' to refer Rupert Murdoch's takeover of Sky to a full investigation after its regulators said the deal raised concerns about the amount of influence the media mogul would wield over the country's media. (Reporting by Paul Sandle and Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)