5 months ago
BRIEF-Igas Energy bondholders vote in favour of restructuring plan
#Market News
April 3, 2017 / 11:07 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Igas Energy bondholders vote in favour of restructuring plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - IGas Energy Plc:

* All resolutions passed at general meeting and bondholder meetings

* At bondholder meetings resolutions obtained 100 pct of votes in each of secured bonds and unsecured bonds

* As a result, restructuring of co's secured bonds, fundraising is expected to become effective at 8.00am, April 4, 2017 upon admission

* Overall net debt is reduced from c.$122 million at Dec. 31, 2016 (equivalent to c.£100m) to c.$7 million (equivalent to c.£6 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

