BRIEF-David Baazov says disposed of ownership of 7 mln common shares of Amaya
* David Baazov -disposed of ownership of 7 million common shares of amaya inc at a price of $19.00 per share for aggregate amount of $133 million
Feb 27 IGE+XAO SA:
* Creates a subsidiary in India
* Unit to be IGE+XAO INDIA Private Limited in Bangalore Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, March 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB/RR4' rating to Equinix, Inc.'s proposed issuance of benchmark-size senior unsecured notes with anticipated maturity of 10 years. Together with the EUR1 billion term loan issued on Jan. 6, 2017, and anticipated equity issuance, Equinix will use the proceeds to fund the previously announced $3.6 billion acquisition of data centers from Verizon. Equinix's Long-Term Issuer Defa
WASHINGTON, March 7 A Republican congressman who said on Tuesday that some Americans should choose between spending on a new iPhone and healthcare sparked a social media backlash from people who accused him of being out of touch.