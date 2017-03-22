FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-IGG FY profit attributable was about US$72.6 mln, up 74.9%
March 22, 2017 / 10:34 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-IGG FY profit attributable was about US$72.6 mln, up 74.9%

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Igg Inc

* Profit attributable for year ended 31 December 2016 was approximately us$72.6 million, representing an increase of approximately 74.9%

* Revenue for year ended 31 december 2016 was approximately us$322.1 million, representing an increase of approximately 59.1%

* Board declared special dividend of HK5.4 cents per ordinary share

* Board has resolved to declare a second interim dividend of HK8.0 cents per ordinary share Source text (bit.ly/2mTJu4M) Further company coverage:

