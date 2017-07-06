BRIEF-B3IT Management acquires consulting company Sentensia Q
* PURCHASE PRICE AMOUNTS TO SEK 24 MILLION PLUS ADJUSTED EQUITY OF SEK 1.5 MILLION
July 6 Igloo Security Inc :
* Says it will sell 9,000 shares of common stock from July 7 to July 10
* Says offering price is 4,895 won/share, 44 million won in total
Source text in Korean:

Visa Inc - announced availability of Visa checkout with Air Canada, Canada's largest airline