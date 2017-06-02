BRIEF-IGM Financial Inc announces May 2017 investment fund sales and total assets under management

June 2 (Reuters) - IGM Financial Inc:
* IGM Financial Inc announces May 2017 investment fund sales and total assets under management
* IGM Financial Inc - reported preliminary total investment fund net new money in May of $418.6 million
* IGM Financial Inc - total assets under management were $149.7 billion at May 31, 2017, compared with $149.7 billion at April 30, 2017
* IGM Financial Inc - investment fund assets under management were $144.2 billion at May 31, 2017, compared with $144.3 billion at April 30, 2017