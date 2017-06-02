FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-IGM Financial Inc announces May 2017 investment fund sales and total assets under management
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Politics
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 2, 2017 / 8:19 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-IGM Financial Inc announces May 2017 investment fund sales and total assets under management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - IGM Financial Inc:

* IGM Financial Inc announces May 2017 investment fund sales and total assets under management

* IGM Financial Inc - ‍reported preliminary total investment fund net new money in May of $418.6 million​

* IGM Financial Inc - ‍total assets under management were $149.7 billion at May 31, 2017, compared with $149.7 billion at April 30, 2017​

* IGM Financial Inc - ‍investment fund assets under management were $144.2 billion at May 31, 2017, compared with $144.3 billion at April 30, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.