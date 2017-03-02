BRIEF-IGM Financial says total AUM of $145 bln at February 28, 2017

March 2 (Reuters) - IGM Financial Inc:

* IGM Financial Inc. announces February 2017 mutual fund sales and total assets under management

* Mutual fund assets under management were $140.1 billion at February 28, 2017, compared with $137.0 billion at January 31, 2017

* Total assets under management $145.0 billion at Feb 28, 2017, compared with $141.7 billion at January 31, 2017 and $129.0 billion at Feb 29, 2016

* Preliminary total mutual fund net new money in February of $533.3 million