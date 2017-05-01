FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Ignyta Q1 loss per share $0.96
#Market News
May 1, 2017 / 8:08 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Ignyta Q1 loss per share $0.96

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Ignyta Inc:

* Ignyta announces first quarter 2017 company highlights and financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.96

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly loss per share $0.96

* Ignyta Inc - Ignyta did not record any revenue for Q1 of 2017, or for Q1 of 2016

* Ignyta - at March 31, co had cash, cash equivalents and available-for-sale securities totaling $108.0 million and current and long-term debt of $32.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

