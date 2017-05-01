BRIEF-Ignyta Q1 loss per share $0.96

May 1 (Reuters) - Ignyta Inc:

* Ignyta announces first quarter 2017 company highlights and financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.96

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ignyta Inc - Ignyta did not record any revenue for Q1 of 2017, or for Q1 of 2016

* Ignyta - at March 31, co had cash, cash equivalents and available-for-sale securities totaling $108.0 million and current and long-term debt of $32.0 million