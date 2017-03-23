FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ignyta to explore strategic options for Taladegib through amendment of Taladegib license agreement with Lilly
#Market News
March 23, 2017 / 8:45 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Ignyta to explore strategic options for Taladegib through amendment of Taladegib license agreement with Lilly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - Ignyta Inc

* Ignyta announces exploration of strategic options for Taladegib, enabled by amendment of Taladegib license agreement with Lilly

* Ignyta - agreement amends and restates prior license, development and commercialization agreement, dated November 6, 2015, by and between Ignyta, Lilly

* Ignyta Inc - entered into amended , restated license, development, commercialization agreement with Eli Lilly and company for Taladegib Oncology program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

