4 months ago
BRIEF-IGT to sell Double Down Interactive to Doubleu Games
April 18, 2017 / 1:20 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-IGT to sell Double Down Interactive to Doubleu Games

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - International Game Technology Plc :

* IGT announces agreement to sell Double Down Interactive Llc to Doubleu Games as part of new strategic partnership in social casino

* International Game Technology Plc - cash purchase price is $825 million

* International Game Technology Plc - sale has been approved by board of directors of co and necessary governance body of doubleu games

* International Game Technology Plc - upon closing of sale, parties will enter into a game development, distribution and services agreement

* International Game Technology Plc - proceeds from transaction will be used for general corporate purposes, including debt reduction

* International Game Technology- agreement enables doubleu games to offer igt's casino game library on doubleu games' combined social casino platforms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

