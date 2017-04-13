FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Iheartcommunications announces amendment and extension of private offers to holders of its five series of priority guarantee notes
April 13, 2017 / 11:39 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Iheartcommunications announces amendment and extension of private offers to holders of its five series of priority guarantee notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Iheartmedia Inc

* Iheartcommunications, Inc. announces amendment and extension of private offers to holders of its five series of priority guarantee notes and its senior notes due 2021 to exchange such notes for new securities

* Iheartmedia Inc - term loan D and term loan E facilities have been amended and will now expire on April 21, 2017, at 5:00 p.m., New York City time

* Iheartmedia Inc - exchange offers and consent solicitations will now expire on April 28, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

