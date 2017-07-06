July 6 iHeartCommunications Inc:

* iHeartCommunications Inc announces extension of private term loan offers

* Term loan offers have been extended to 5:00 p.m., New York city time, on July 21, 2017

* Is extending term loan offers to continue discussions with lenders regarding terms of term loan offers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)