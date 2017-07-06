BRIEF-Charles River Laboratories' Board increase size of board from nine to ten
July 6 iHeartCommunications Inc:
* iHeartCommunications Inc announces extension of private term loan offers
* Term loan offers have been extended to 5:00 p.m., New York city time, on July 21, 2017
* Is extending term loan offers to continue discussions with lenders regarding terms of term loan offers
* Versapay Corp- Royal Bank Of Canada enters agreement with Versapay to offer ARC to business customers under RBC brand